Flights canceled after TSA discovers laptop with suspicious wires at Mid America Airport

MASCOUTAH, IL - TSA screeners discovered a laptop with suspicious wires in it while screening passengers at Mid America Airport Sunday afternoon. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department says that the bomb squad is at the airport to assess the situation.

Police say the laptop was discovered around 2:00pm. The carry-on item was secured. Passengers were removed from the boarding area and taken to another part of the terminal.

The Illinois Secretary of State Police bomb squad unit was contacted to inspect the laptop. It turned out to be a laptop with a connected hard drive.

Multiple flights did have to be canceled, but flights bound for Punta Gorda, FL, Sanford, FL, and Las Vegas, NV, will depart as scheduled Sunday evening.

We appreciate all of our travelers and their patience today while the authorities do what is needed to make it safe for all flights to resume. — MidAmerica Airport (@MAAirport) April 1, 2018

Passengers deboard @Allegiant flights at @MAAirport after more than 3 hours due to a suspicious laptop wire found during baggage screening. Details on @KPLR11 at 7 and @FOX2now at 9. pic.twitter.com/VSywSG88mt — Michelle Madaras (@MadarasFox2) April 1, 2018