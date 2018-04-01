Fire destroys north St. Louis home affecting Easter plans for neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS- A house fire forces some families to change their Easter plans, but doesn't kill their holiday spirit.

"It was horrible, the smoke was so thick you could not see in front of you," said Regina Dunn.

The fire started around 10:00am Sunday in a home near Belt and Wells in north St. Louis. The house was vacant and undergoing renovations.

Nearby residents woke up to the smell of smoke.

"I jumped up and out of my bed. I went to look out the window. All I could see was fire and smoke. I woke up everybody in my house to them know something was on fire and to evacuate thinking the fire would spread," said Dunn.

Georgette Farrow was set to move in her home Sunday morning, right next door to where the fire occurred but says she now going to have to wait.

“I just put thousands of dollars in my home. They had to kick my door in to make sure no damage or no one inside," said Farrow.

Residents we talked with say this was not the way the planned on spending Easter Sunday.

”I expected to spend my day with my family moving items in my house and preparing them a dinner."

Farrow she will do what she can to try and salvage the holiday. Her home did not receive any major damage. She’s just glad no one was hurt.

“I'm grateful nobody was in there. I thank God for that.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.