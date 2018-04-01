× Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis woman

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing woman that occurred at 348 Behlmann Meadows Way.

Ashley Nora Cooper, a 21-year-old woman, was last seen leaving her residence on foot. She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety and is not currently on her medications.

Cooper is a 165 pound, 5’ 2”, white female with red or auburn hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and black checkered jacket and black leggings. She also has a rose tattoo on her left thigh and left calf.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911.