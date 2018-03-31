Pulse – Webster University’s Diversity and Inclusion Conference

ST. LOUIS, MO — Webster University recently held it’s third annual Diversity and Inclusion conference. By all accounts it was a huge success. Find out why diversity and inclusion matter, and the profound impact it can make.
Also in this program, SSM Health is the first health system in the state of Missouri to offer a new hidden scar procedure for breast cancer patients. Find out what it is and who qualifies for it.
Guests:
- Zoe Burton, Vice President Student Government and former Ambassador for Student Inclusion
- Nicole Roach, Associate Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion
- Dr. Elizabeth Stroble, President of Webster University
- Courtney Mathis, Patient SSM Health Breast Care
- Dr. Aislinn Vaughan, Breast Surgeon and Medical Director, SSM Health Breast Care