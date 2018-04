× Park Hills councilman arrested after bar fight

PARK HILLS, MO – Park Hills Councilman Duane McAllister was arrested by a Missouri State Highway Trooper early Saturday morning at his home after a bar fight at the Bottoms Up Bar in Park Hills. According to the highway patrol McAllister, 43, was charged with assault in the third degree.

McAllister was being held at the St. Francois County Jail, but bonded out after posting a $5,000 bond.

An investigation is ongoing.