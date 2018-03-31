× Officer shoots and injures fleeing suspect in Uplands Park

UPLANDS PARK, Mo. – St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer shot and injured fleeing suspect at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, March 31, after the suspect produced a handgun and flourished the officer.

The 23-year-old male suspect was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries and was released back to the department’s custody and transported to Justice Services.

During an attempted traffic stop by a two-man patrol vehicle, the suspect fled in his vehicle and the officers could not locate it. When the vehicle was located by the Metro Air Unit in the 3400 block of Pine Grove in Uplands Park, the same two-man patrol vehicle arrived at the location and found the vehicle from which the suspect then fled on foot.

Officers initiated a foot pursuit, one officer encountered the suspect who then produced a handgun and waved it at the officer. The officer fired his department-issued handgun and struck the suspect, who dropped his weapon and was taken into custody.

The 30-year-old male officer who has served for 6 years was not injured during the encounter.

The investigation is active under the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.