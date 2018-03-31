H.E.R.O.E.S Care gives away hundreds of suits to active and former military personnel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, MO - Active and retired and military members left the Greg Mans Farmers Insurance building in Affton with a new look and a big smile.

The organization H.E.R.O.E.S Care teamed up with Farmers Insurance and American Legion Post 397 to give away hundreds of suits, shirts and ties worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Jon Jerome is president of H.E.R.O.E.S. Care. The organization provides a host of support for service members and their families. Jerome said his organization receives truckloads of suits from Men’s Warehouse for the purpose of helping military families.

The idea of the giveaway is to help military members with job interviews.

“I’m in a suit. I’m confident I can do this job in the civilian world just like I did in the military,” explained Jerome.

Volunteers with Farmers Insurance helped sort all the brand-new suits for Saturday’s giveaway.

“The owners of Farmers that founded the company were World War I vets so ever since then we’ve been helping veterans and their families,” said Farmers Insurance agent Greg Mans.

This was the second year in a row for the giveaway.