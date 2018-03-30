Woman left to foot the bill for car repairs after hit and run accident on I-64

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. - A woman said her car has thousands of dollars worth of damage after a man hit her on Interstate 64 and drove off. Darby Summerville shared a photo of the man's SUV on social media, hoping somebody will recognize his vehicle.

She said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Summerville said the man was driving a late 90s or early 2000s Nisson Pathfinder and the first letter on his license plate was "J." She said it happened in the Brentwood area on I-64.

She said after the man hit her he tried to keep driving but she honked so he would pull over. She said he told her he didn't have insurance but agreed to exchange information. Summervile said she was grabbing and pen and paper and the man took off from the scene.

She said she is offering a $200 reward for the arrest of the driver. Summervile said she filed a police report with Richmond Heights Police and asks anyone with information to call them.