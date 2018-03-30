‘St. Louis Six’ cows celebrate year after escape by living in luxury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — You may remember the "St. Louis Six." The group of cattle burst through a slaughterhouse door and into local fame one year ago today.

Those six steers are living the "Life of Riley" after leading police on an hours-long chase through North St. Louis. The renegade cattle now graze on 15 acres of rolling hills and even feast on treats like apple pie.

Their saving grace comes after The Gentle Barn bought them from the slaughterhouse. Chico and his fellow escapees now live on a sanctuary created in their honor about 40 miles southwest of St. Louis.

The rescue team held a party for them on Sunday in honor of their great escape. You can watch some of that escape here: