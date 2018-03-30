× Police, federal agents find 9 kilos of cocaine in truck muffler

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman is facing possession and smuggling charges after federal agents and St. Louis County police discovered nine kilos of cocaine hidden in her vehicle.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Emilia Morales-Acosta was arrested March 26 after leaving a hotel along Interstate 44 in a pickup truck.

Members of the Gateway Smuggling Task Force followed Morales-Acosta and conducted a traffic stop. Both Morales-Acosta and a passenger in the truck said they were headed to the Gateway Arch.

Federal agents said she’d previously been caught with 25 pounds of marijuana.

A drug-sniffing dog got a hit on the vehicle. Authorities took Morales-Acosta and her passenger into custody and impounded the truck. Federal agents brought the vehicle to the Fenton city garage, where they found nine aluminum-wrapped bundles containing cocaine.