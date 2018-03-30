Police believe man who raped, shot woman may have victimized others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department believe a man accused of raping, stabbing, and shooting a 31-year-old woman may have attacked others, and they’re asking those victims to come forward.

“As (the) investigation has progressed, our detectives believe possibly other women have been victims of the suspect,” said Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman.

In 2013, 36-year-old Shawn Hughes pleaded guilty to felonious restraint charge, but three other charges were dropped, including first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. Hughes was released from prison in October 2017, but he’s now back in police custody.

“The suspect is behind bars on a high cash-only bond, he's in police custody and not going anywhere soon,” Granda said. “If there are additional victims out there, you are safe please call us.”

Granda said the victim’s message in a Fox 2/KPLR 11 interview was remarkable and the type of strength people need to see.

“Tell your story. Don’t be scared,” she said. “Don’t worry what someone will think about you because at the end of the day you're still not healed when you are holding it in.”

Detectives want to make sure that any other victims now have their chance for justice and Hughes is also alluding to more victims.

“That’s the info coming to light and some of that can be attributed to statements made by the suspect himself,” Granda said.

If you or know you someone may have been a victim of Shawn Hughes, you’re asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department.

In the meantime, a YouCaring donation page has been established to help this most recent victim and other women who’ve been subject to sexual abuse.