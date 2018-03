× Poisoned daughter of ex-Russian spy awake and speaking

UK – The ex-Russian spy’s daughter who was poisoned in England is awake and speaking.

Yulia Skripal and her father Sergei were poisoned with a nerve agent on March 4.

The father who was once a double agent and Russian spy is still in critical condition.

In retaliation, Britain, the US and their allies have joined together to expel more than 150 Russian diplomats from their countries.