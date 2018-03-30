× Man stabbed in library parking lot during fight over woman

HIGH RIDGE, MO – A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the parking lot of the Northwest Branch Library in Jefferson County. Police say it happened just before 2am Friday.

Two men armed with baseball bats and knives approached the victim; all of them were apparently fighting over a woman.

That’s when one of the men stabbed the other. The victim jumped into his car and tried to run down his attacker.

Police arrived before any more harm could be done.