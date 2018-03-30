Lanes of I-64 close in St. Louis during rush hour for emergency repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri Department of Transportation closed two eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 late Thursday night for emergency road repairs. Only one lane of I-64 in Midtown will be open until about noon on Friday (March 30, 2018).

Two westbound lanes on I-64 between 21st Street and Jefferson Avenue will also be closed through the morning rush.

Potholes have been popping up across the region, but crews are having trouble making the necessary repairs because of the increased rain that has fallen. MoDOT engineers said the roads need to be dry when crews patch the holes or the patchwork will not hold.

The rain is also causing the potholes to get bigger because water gets into the hole, then a car drives over it and the force causes the ground to crumble further.

Potholes may be reported to MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT.

More information: http://fox2now.com/traffic