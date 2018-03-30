× Greitens’ defense team could depose his former mistress today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The alleged victim and mistress in Gov. Eric Greitens federal case could be deposed as early as today, Friday, March 30.

The federal judge granted the defense team’s request to question her earlier this week.

The judge also decided Greitens’ trial will be decided by a jury and not a bench trial decided by a judge.

The governor’s defense team requested a bench trial, saying the case needed to be heard by a judge who understands its depth.