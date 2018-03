× Gov. Greitens goes on offense with $50k radio ad

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Greitens has refused calls to resign from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and now he’s going on the offensive.

He’s spending an estimated $50 thousand to run a statewide radio ad to make the case for staying in office.

The ad says Liberals are determined on stopping his conservative reforms and says he won’t stop until the mission is complete.

The radio ad is being financed by the Governor’s campaign fund.