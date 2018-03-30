× Endangered person advisory issued for missing Missouri teen

DESLOGE, MO – An endangered person advisory is issued for a missing 13-year-old from St. Francois County. Amanda Mangstl was last seen on foot on North Grant Street Thursday at around 10pm in Desloge, Missouri. Police say she is known to suffer from depression.

Mangstl is described as a white female, 5′ tall, 108 lbs, with blonde hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black Converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information should immediately dial 911 or call the Desloge Police Department at 573-431-3131.