Brothers charged in Florissant home shooting

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two brothers accused of shooting at a Florissant home earlier this week, which left two people seriously injured.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on March 26 in the 500 block of St. Christina Lane. The victims, a man and a woman, were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Several bullet casings were found in the street.

Over the next few days, investigators identified possible suspects and their vehicle. Michael said police located and arrested Justin and Jacob Johnson early Friday morning. Officers found several loaded guns and ammunition in their vehicle.

Both men were charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. They remain jailed on $100,000 bond at the St. Louis County Jail.