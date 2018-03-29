Wounded Arnold officer stands on two feet for first time since shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Thursday marked a breakthrough for an injured Arnold police officer.

Ryan O’Connor, 44, stood on his feet for the first time since he was shot months ago.

The moment was captured on video in Englewood, Colorado at Craig Hospital, where the husband and father of four is being treated for brain injuries. He was shot in the back of the head December 5 by a burglary suspect.

Doctors were initially unsure whether O’Connor would survive. But specialized medical treatment and therapy have allowed him to make significant progress.

Since he was admitted to Craig Hospital in January, Officer O’Connor has been able to move and has even begun speaking.