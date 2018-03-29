Three hide in bathroom during burglary near Collinsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL — Frightening moments overnight in Madison County after suspects break into a home with people inside including a young child. It happened just before midnight on Fairmont Avenue not far from Black Lane in the State Park area.

The call originally came out as a home invasion. But investigators with the Madison County Sheriff`s Department now say what happened doesn't rise to the level of a home invasion because nobody was threatened. But, it was certainly scary.

Authorities tell us the suspects forced their way into the home, the exact details on how they got in haven't been released. We're told a man and a woman in their mid-20s were inside along with a four-year-old girl. Authorities say all three hid in a bathroom.

The suspects were in the home for two to three minutes and then left. It's unclear what if anything was taken. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. Investigators believe at least two suspects may have been involved but they have not released any suspect descriptions.

A neighbor, Jim Wells, tells us he saw a vehicle pull up and two females get out. Wells says the two women got out of the car and went different directions around the home then the front door opened.

Deputies pulled over a car outside of a nearby market after the break-in. Police took at least one of the people from the car into a patrol unit. It's unclear if that had anything to do with the break-in.

This is the second incident of this kind this week in the Metro-East. Early Monday morning three men with guns busted down a door and ransacked a Granite City home with four people inside. Fortunately, nobody was seriously hurt and nothing was taken. No word of any connection between that incident and the one overnight in the State Park area.