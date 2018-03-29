Three found dead in Florissant home; murder-suicide suspected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Detectives with the Florissant Police Department are investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving three people.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a police spokesman, police were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of East Duchesne for a welfare check. Upon their arrival, officers found the bodies of three people in the same part of the home.

A gun was located in the home and there were no signs of forced entry, Michael said.

The investigation remains ongoing.