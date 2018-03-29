Teen accused of fatally stabbing 66-year-old in Spanish Lake home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 13-year-old girl is in custody after police said she fatally stabbed a 66-year-old Wednesday inside the woman’s Spanish Lake home.

Ada Lovett was found dead in her two-story home in the 1700 block of Woodstreatm before 3 p.m.

Lovett’s neighbors said she was liked by all and will be missed.

“There was cops everywhere,” said neighbor Frederick Stevens. “People were being pulled out of the house.”

Residents said Lovett was a staple in the community, who spent many hours in her yard putting up holiday decorations and greeting her neighbors with smiles. She was described as a proud mother and grandmother and fostered several children.

Police have not released a motive for the stabbing. The investigation remains ongoing.