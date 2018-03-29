St. Louis County Library providing free reading material to Metro riders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - A new program is about to launch encouraging Metro Transit commuters to read during their ride.

St. Louis County Library has partnered with Metro Transit and the St. Louis Promise Zone to bring community libraries to four transit locations throughout the region.

Community library boxes will be stocked with a variety of reading options including novels, books for children and magazines.

No library card is required to take a book. There is no cost to participate, and there are no fees, fines or due dates. Transit riders may grab a book at one location, enjoy it during their commute, then return it to a Metro library box when they are finished.

The community library boxes are part of the library’s Recycled Reads program which gives surplus books an opportunity to get into the hands of people in the community in a convenient way.

The meeting to announce the four locations will be held at the North County Transit Center at 10:30 a.m. Thursday (March 29).