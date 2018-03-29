Proud to Serve: Matthew Perry from Leadwood, Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We salute Matthew Perry as our Proud to Serve recipient!

Matthew Perry is a special kind of person. His dedication to our community is unparalleled, putting in late nights and weekends as a volunteer with our fire department, performing his full-time day job, and being an outstanding father and husband to his family. But, I'm sure you'll hear that about a lot of deserving people. What makes him so unique to me is that he is the definition of "starting at the bottom."

Matt started when he was thirteen years old with Leadwood Fire Protection District in Leadwood, MO as a Junior Volunteer. Throughout his sixteen year career here, he's held the titles of Firefighter, Captain, Assistant Chief, and as of this past December, Fire Chief. Matt has spent his life learning, dedicating himself to the craft, being sure that he knew everything he could to be a better Firefighter. As a boy, when he first joined, he would turn on his service pager and simply listen to the dispatchers and departments work.

Today, Matt leads our crew with conviction, dedication, honesty, and integrity in everything he does. His passion for the fire service is so strong that he draws in those around him, driving them to accomplish more than they think is possible. Matt believes so strongly in service to others that he opens our firehouse during training days to our neighboring community departments so that they can learn along with us. He says that we're stronger together than any one of us could be on our own. He's a rock to those of us that work with him, for good or for bad we have him there to help us accomplish our goals. Matt is a mentor to the new team of Junior Firefighters, teaching them the way he was taught when he started in the fire service.

In closing, I want to do this for Matt not because of the prize, but because of the pride. Every man and woman that serves as a part of LEO, Fire, EMS, and Military deserves recognition. It takes a special type of person to answer the call to serve. But when they do answer, they need a leader that will make them the best they can be. Matt is that leader, and he deserves to be recognized for the work he's done.

