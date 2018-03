× Crown Candy running out of Easter candy

ST. LOUIS, MO —You better hurry if you plan on getting your Easter candy from Crown Candy Kitchen.

Owner Andy Karandzieff tweets, “We will absolutely be out of almost everything Saturday. Ran out of lots of styles of bunnies yesterday. And the peanut butter eggs are just about gone but I may be having a sale on coconut eggs this weekend.”

We will absolutely be out of almost everything Saturday

Ran out of lots of styles of bunnies yesterday

And the peanut butter eggs are just about gone but I may be having a sale on Coconut eggs on Saturday — Andy Karandzieff (@kzieff) March 29, 2018

Truth A post shared by Andy Karandzieff (@akzieff) on Mar 29, 2018 at 8:03am PDT