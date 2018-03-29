Community excitement growing over mixed-use development in Twin Oaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWIN OAKS, Mo. - Excitement is building around a new, mixed-use development coming to the area of Big Bend and highway 141. The transformation is taking place at a shopping center that was formerly known as Big Bend Square.

Developers said the $53 million project, which will include more than 200 high-end apartments, is in full swing. They said it will be called "The Villages."

The owners of ThirteenFiftySix Public House said the restaurant and bar just underwent months of interior and exterior renovations. There have been several new additions inside the restaurant, including a new concrete bar and flat-screen TVs. The owners said they will soon start serving breakfast on the weekends.

Developers of the mixed-use project said the high-end apartments will have a pool on the rooftop. They said the idea is that people can live in the shopping center and never have to leave since there will be retail shops and groceries nearby.

ThirteenFiftySix Public House is celebrating its new makeover by having a grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 31 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.