Ways to prevent and treat back pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you suffer from back pain, you are not alone. About 80 percent of adults experience low back pain at some point in their lifetimes, according to the National Institutes of Health. Back pain is the most common cause of job-related disability and a leading contributor to missed work days.

Dr. Chandan Krishna joins KPLR 11 News at Noon live via satellite from the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix to discuss the differences between short and long-term back pain, treatment options, proactive ways to prevent or minimize back pain, and when it’s time to see a surgeon.