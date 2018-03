× Police investigating homicide in Kingsway East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in the Kingsway East neighborhood around 6:20 pm. Police tell Fox 2 that a male victim was found in the 4700 block of Saint Louis Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.