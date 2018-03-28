Police investigate infant abuse in St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELDON SPRING, Mo. - The St. Charles County Police Department is investigating a disturbing case of suspected child abuse Wednesday after a four-month-old baby wound up in the hospital.

According to Val Joyner, a police spokesperson, the alleged physical abuse happened at the family's home on Lafayette Drive, not far from Highway 94 in Weldon Spring.

The baby has already been treated and released from a local hospital, Joyner said. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The baby's father was taken into custody Wednesday morning and is the only suspect in the case. Charges will be sought against the father.

Joyner said the baby was brought to a hospital Tuesday night and hospital workers called police when they noticed injuries to the baby that raised concerns about possible abuse.

Police learned about the case about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. The father has been cooperating with police and that the investigation is ongoing at this hour.