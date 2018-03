Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a homicide in Spanish Lake in North St. Louis County. A spokesperson for the department says officers were called to the 1700 block of Woodstream Drive around 2:45 pm Wednesday afternoon.

Police say upon arrival officers found a deceased 66-year-old woman in the residence.

A juvenile has been taken into custody in the case.