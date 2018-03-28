× Billy Busch child assault case rescheduled for May 2

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch heir Billy Busch was issued a summons for fourth-degree assault in connection with an incident involving a child in November 2017.

That case was originally slated to be heard in the municipal court Wednesday night at the Creve Coeur Government Center, but Creve Coeur police said the case has been rescheduled for May 2.

The assault charge against Busch is a municipal ordinance violation. It was filed after an altercation last November at Chaminade College Preparatory School.

Creve Coeur police said the episode started when Busch intervened during a confrontation between his son and a fellow sixth-grader at a basketball practice. There was apparently some sort of scuffle between the two boys as they waited in line.

The police report indicates the 58-year-old Busch grabbed the 11-year-old who was involved in the confrontation with his son then pushed him against a wall. The boy apparently hit his head and his nose began to bleed. However, police said the boy told them he was not hurt.

Other adults at the practice separated Busch and the 11-year-old. The boy’s father issued a statement calling Busch’s behavior “highly inappropriate” and that he “physically assaulted” and “manhandled” his son.

Busch’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said Busch’s son was “bullied” and “sucker-punched” and that when school personnel “failed to react,” Busch did “what every parent would have done in that situation.”