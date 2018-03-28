Attorney for teen charged in making bomb threat wants charges dropped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR HILL, MO - The attorney for a Jefferson County teen charged with making terrorist threats at a high school, wants his charges dropped.

According to court documents, attorney David Crosby argued that his client, 18-year-old Chance Foy was only practicing his First Amendment Right.

Part of the document read, “If it is not a true threat, the communication is protected by the First Amendment-Freedom of Speech. The defendant request that the complaint be dismissed.”

The probable cause statement said, that a classmate heard Foy of High Ridge, claim he had a bomb in his locker that was going to explode in four hours.

Court documents further showed that during the investigation, Foy admitted to making the statements because he was arguing with another student.

Foy’s bond reduction hearing is set for Thursday at 1 pm.