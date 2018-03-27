Truck used in Creve Coeur jewelry store robbery located in Maryland Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO - According to police the black truck that was used to rob Vincent’s Jewelers was found abandoned in an apartment complex in Maryland Heights.

The new information about this robbery comes on the heels of another jewelry store break-in early Tuesday morning downtown.

Four suspects got out of a black truck in front of Vincent’s Jewelers. Then robbed the store at gunpoint on a Monday afternoon.

Maryland Heights police officials said the next morning they spotted the truck at the Wood Hallow apartment complex near Interstate 270 and Dorsett Road. The truck is a black Dodge Ram and was initially reported stolen out of the City of St. Louis.

Police are trying to figure out if the four individuals who took the truck and robbed Vincent’s Jewelers are the same people who broke into Genovese Jewelers in Creve Coeur the next day and Kessler Mroz early this morning.

Around 4 a.m. four suspects broke through the front door at Kessler Mroz at 8th and Olive.

Owner Mike Mroz said he immediately thought of the Creve Coeur break-ins. The one at Genovese Jewelers also happened around 4 a.m. with three or four suspects

If you have any information about any of the break-in’s you can call the Creve Coeur Police Department, the St. Louis Metro Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.