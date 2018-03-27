× Second teen pleads guilty in fatal Bevo hammer attack

ST. LOUIS – A second suspect has pleaded guilty in the 2014 murder of Zemir Begic in the Bevo neighborhood.

Begic, his fiancée, and two friends were walking to their vehicle in the 4200 block of Itaska around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 30, 2014, when they were accosted by four teenagers. Begic and his group got into their vehicle and drove off, but one of the teens jumped on the back of the car.

Begic got out of his car and exchanged words with that individual, at which point the other teenagers attacked. Prosecutors said one of the suspects, identified as Juan Carlos Fabian-Lutz, struck Begic with a hammer, causing blunt force trauma to the head and upper body. The suspects fled after the attack.

Begic was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The four suspects, identified as Fabian-Lutz, Darrian Johner, Travis Kidd, and Robert Mitchell, were later arrested and all charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Fabian-Lutz and Johner were 15 at the time of the murder. Kidd and Mitchell were 16 and 17 years of age, respectively.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, prosecutors reduced the first-degree murder charge to a second-degree charge and dropped the charge of armed criminal action in exchange for Johner’s guilty plea.

Fabian-Lutz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January 2017 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He’ll be eligible for parole or probation on his 21st birthday.

Kidd and Mitchell have yet to go to trial.