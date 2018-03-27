× Police search for ‘sexually violent predator’ in Mascoutah, Illinois

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – Police are looking for a man they say is a sexually violent predator.

Authorities said Steven Johnston, 59, failed to register as a sex offender. They believe he is homeless but frequents Mascoutah and the surrounding areas.

Johnston’s bond is set at $50,000. If anyone knows the whereabouts or sees Steven Johnston in Mascoutah do not approach him. Call 911 or the non-emergency number 825-2051.