MoDOT holds open house on resurfacing Manchester Road

KIRKWOOD, MO - MoDOT held an open house on Tuesday to provide the public with more information about its plans to resurface five miles of Manchester Road. The resurfacing would take place on Manchester between Lindbergh to Big Bend, impacting drivers from Kirkwood to Maplewood.

MoDOT engineers said construction on the project could start as soon as 2020. They said bids would likely go out for the project in summer of 2020 and construction would begin in the fall.

MoDOT officials said the project would also allow for sidewalk improvements along Manchester Road.