Major Case Squad reactivated for Imperial murder

IMPERIAL, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater was reactivated Tuesday morning to assist in a murder investigation in Imperial.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, the body of Sattish Catching was discovered just before 2 p.m. on March 9 in the 800 block of Sulphur Springs Road. The Major Case Squad was initially activated to investigate the matter. Her remains were identified publicly on March 26.

Catching, 35, was a resident of north St. Louis City.

Catching’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5515.