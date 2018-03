× Fairview Heights man charged with revenge porn

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL – 28-year-old Christopher Jolliff of Fairview Heights has been charged with nonconsensual dissemination of a private sexual image, a Class 4 felony. The incident stems from Jolliff sharing nude photographs of a 23-year-old woman without her consent.

The charge can carry a sentence of up to 3 years in prison.

Jolliff was arrest last Friday and is currently out on bond.