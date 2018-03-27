Downtown St. Louis jewelry store break-in latest in string of burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Burglars hit another family-owned jewelry store. Kessler Mroz Jewelers is located near 8th and Olive in downtown St. Louis. Shattered glass from the front door is spilling into the street.

Police say that they got the call for a break-in here about 4:20am Tuesday. Investigators say potentially three to four suspects broke into the store. At this point, it`s unclear what if anything might have been taken.

The website for the store says it has been a family owned jewelry store since 1904. The store offers diamond engagement rings and other gemstone pieces.

The break-in at this location is the latest in a series of burglaries at St. Louis area family-owned jewelry stores.

Early last Tuesday morning police in Creve Coeur say suspects broke into Genovese Jewelers on Olive and made off with an undetermined amount of merchandise. Last Monday suspects broke into Vincent's Jewelers. It is not clear if all of these robberies might be connected.