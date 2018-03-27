C3 Fitness – Golf conditioning workout

ST. LOUIS - Spring is here and sunnier days are not too far behind. As the temperatures rise and the skies clear, golf courses will be open to the public. Cason, the founder of C3 Fitness, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to share a special golf conditioning workout with meteorologist John Fuller and the viewers. You'll be able to finish the back nine just as strong as you were at the first tee!
