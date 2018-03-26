UMSL Star Student: Mariah Rodgers from Lift for Life Academy

Congratulations to Mariah Rodgers, senior from Lift for Life Academy! She receives our University of Missouri St. Louis Star Student of the Month. Mariah maintains a 4.12 GPA, plays and is the Captain of her varsity soccer and basketball team, high honor roll all 4 years, Defensive Player of the Year 3 years in a row, MVP of the Boom Boom Classic, on the yearbook staff and so much more. Mariah is a student ambassador at Lift for Life Academy on Broadway.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If You’d like to nominate a Junior or Senior Student Athlete for our monthly award, go to KPLR11.com and nominate today!