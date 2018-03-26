St. Louis and Alton may get bike sharing programs
ST. LOUIS, MO — Alton and St. Louis City residents may soon be able to rent a ride from bike-share companies.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis City is currently reviewing permits from two rival companies, Limebike of California and China-based OFO. Both companies operate across the US.
Alton has already approved a three-year exclusive rights agreement with Limebike. The company hopes to begin biking in both cities at the same time.