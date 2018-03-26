Pay It Forward – High school student creates one stop shopping for kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – On this edition of Pay It Forward, we’re honoring a local high school student who has a big heart for other students; a young lady dedicated to operating a unique, one-stop-shop for kids in need.

At St. Clair High School, a free closet has been created for under-resourced students. Senior student Natalie Click is passionate about taking care of the closet every day. She gets donations of new and slightly used clothing.

Guidance counselor Emily Sharratt surprised Natalie with our Pay It Forward award – a $500 gift card from First Bank.

Sharratt said Natalie deserves the award for getting donations and making the closet attractive to her fellow students.

“This would not have been happening without Natalie,” Sharratt said.

Natalie’s mother, Holly, said she’s very proud of her.

“She actually started doing this with us, with me, before she even got time in her school day to be able to work for it. She came up here during the summer on Saturdays,” Holly said.

Natalie’s gaining valuable experience by organizing the program, too.

“I plan on majoring in fashion design and merchandising, so I thought this would be a really good opportunity for me to prepare for my future while also helping the community,” she said.

Pay It Forward is brought to you by First Bank.