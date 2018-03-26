Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Stacey Switzer of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week's Monday Mascot: Croppy!

Croppy is a happy and hyper two-year-old. He's playful and a cuddler, but hasn't learned his own strength just yet.

Croppy came to the APA from the St. Louis County Animal Control Center. He's still working on his potty training but does know how to sit like a good boy. He would be best-suited with a family that can work his puppy energy out.

If you want to adopt Croppy, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org.