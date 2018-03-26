× Missouri town on Mississippi River votes to dissolve

ST. LOUIS, MO —After years of struggling with floods a small Missouri village along the Mississippi River is no more. The Southeast Missourian reports Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted to immediately dissolve the 20-year-old village of Dutchtown.

Years of flooding, levee expenses, and tempting government buyouts has left the village with only 50 residents and only 18 registered voters. Once the decision is finalized all the village’s assets will be turned over to Cape Girardeau County.