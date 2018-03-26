Family attacked during armed home invasion; suspects at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Frightening moments for a family in Granite City. They were victims of an alleged home invasion with armed suspects.

Police are not yet releasing a lot of details. They will confirm that they are investigating a home invasion and, at this point, nobody is in custody.

The home invasion happened at around about 12:30am Monday on Wilson Avenue near National Avenue. There were four people in the home at the time; a 40-year-old mother and her three daughters ranging in age from 17, 20 and 21.

The 21-year-old tells FOX 2 that men with guns busted down the back door of the home and told the mother to shut up. She says the men started to make their way toward her sisters. That's when she says she tried to stop them and one of the suspects hit her in the head with a gun.

The men didn't hurt the other sisters or the mother. Instead, they ransacked the house. The 21-year-old says the trio left without taking anything. She says the entire incident lasted about three minutes.

Police searched for the suspects for some time but found nothing. Besides Granite City police, Illinois State Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Department were also on the scene.

No victims were taken to the hospital. The 21-year-old was treated at the scene.

Police have not yet released detailed descriptions of the suspects.