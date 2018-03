× Facebook’s ‘Community Boost’ tour kicks off in St. Louis this week

ST. LOUIS, MO — Facebook is making St. Louis its first stop on a 30-city tour. The tour is part of the social media network’s “Community Boost” initiative aimed at helping small businesses improve their digital prowess.

The event kicks off at 9am and will continue through Thursday at the Globe building on North Tucker.

Participants can take free courses that will help them reach out to more customers on Facebook or Instagram.

Learn more and register here.