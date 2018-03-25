× Police find ‘suspicious death’ victim’s body in Wildwood street

WILDWOOD, MO – Police found a body in the 4100 block of Old Fox Creek Road at around 7:15am Sunday. The St. Louis County Police Department says that the suspicious death victim appears to be an adult and has not yet been identified.

Officers were responding to a call for a suspicious vehicle in the area Sunday morning. That is when they discovered the body in the street.

No cause of death has been released by police. The St. Louis County Police Department says that more information in this case will be released once the autopsy is completed, which will be Monday at the earliest.

Police say the name of the deceased will be released once he is identified, and next of kin has been notified.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.​