Parkway BOE candidate disavows being anti-Islamic at open forum

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Sunday afternoon the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis held a Parkway Board of Education forum. The forum was held to let the voters get to know the candidates up for election for the board of education.

The forum comes on the heels of one of the candidates being criticized for her alleged anti-Islamic speech on social media.

Four candidates agreed to the open forum at the Islamic Mosque in West St. Louis County, one could make it because she was out of the country.

However, eyes and ears were on candidate Jeanie Ames.

Ames started by saying she was not a xenophobic, homophobic, anti-Islamic, Anti-Semitic or racist. That statement comes as she`s been under fire recently for anti-Islamic comments made on her Twitter page.

Just a few weeks ago, Ames was back in the spotlight after retweeting an article calling Parkland school shooting survivors crisis actors.

When Fox 2 spoke with Ames at an earlier open forum recently, she claimed her comments were being taken out of context.

However, looking past Ames and her comments, organizers say they are hoping to gain information about the candidates while trying to eliminate the misconceptions about the Muslim community.

Voters will head to the polls on April 3rd to decide who will be elected to the Parkway Board of Education.