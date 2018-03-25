New walkway to Arch Grounds to be opened Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A new path will be opening to the Gateway Arch.

On March 26 at noon, fencing will be coming down at the Luther Ely Smith Square making it the first time in Gateway Arch history that visitors will be able to access the Arch and Riverfront without a street being in their way.

What better way to open the park than to allow local youth to do the honors of being the first to crossover to the park over the highway.

This is yet another grand opening following the recent upgrades being made on the Arch Grounds and in downtown St. Louis.

For a while now, visitors had to look at the majority of the Arch Grounds through a fence.

Now, the Luther Ely Smith Square will be open for all to enjoy.

Even though the park with be open, the Museum at the Gateway Arch will not be opening until July 3.